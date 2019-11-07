New
Monoprice 5.1-Channel Home Theater System w/ Subwoofer
$80 $100
free shipping

That's the lowest outright price we've seen. (We did see it in September for $100 with $25 in Rakuten points.) It's $10 under the lowest price we could find from Monoprice direct. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Monoprice via eBay.
  • Use coupon code "JUMBO20" to get this price.
  • Check out this well-reviewed system here.
  • 4 satellite speakers with 3" cone, 0.5" dome tweeter, and 150Hz to 20kHz frequency support
  • center channel speaker with 2 shielded 3" mid-range cones
  • 8" powered subwoofer with 60-watt amplifier, 8" cone, and 50Hz to 250Hz frequency support
  • includes 4 C brackets and mounting hardware for satellite speakers
  • Model: 108247
