Thanks to the included $24.75 in Rakuten Super Points, that's the lowest price we could find by $25. Buy Now
Walmart offers the RCA 5.1-Channel 200-watt Home Theater System with DVD Player for $69.99 with free shipping. That's $8 off list and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $11 less last November. Buy Now
Assuming you'll use the points, that's $3 under last month's mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's the best price now by $19.) Buy Now
That's $64 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Thanks to the points, that's $3 under our mention from three weeks ago (which didn't include points), the lowest price we've seen, and a great deal for adult Crocs shoes in general. (It's the best deal today by $21.) Buy Now
That's an all-time low and the best price we could find now by $4. Buy Now
Assuming you'll use the points, that's $192 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Monoprice via Rakuten offers its Monoprice Sous Vide Immersion Cooker in Black/Silver for $57.99. Coupon code "HOME20" drops it to $46.39. Plus, you'll bag $6.90 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's $16 under the lowest price we could find from Monoprice direct. Buy Now
