Monoprice 5.1-Channel Home Theater System w/ Subwoofer
$100 w/ $25 in Rakuten Points $200
free shipping

Thanks to the included $24.75 in Rakuten Super Points, that's the lowest price we could find by $25. Buy Now

  • Sold by Monoprice via Rakuten.
  • 4 satellite speakers with 3" cone, 0.5" dome tweeter, and 150Hz to 20kHz frequency support
  • center channel speaker with 2 shielded 3" mid-range cones
  • 8" powered subwoofer with 60-watt amplifier, 8" cone, and 50Hz to 250Hz frequency support
  • includes 4 C brackets and mounting hardware for satellite speakers
  • Model: 108247
