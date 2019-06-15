New
Rakuten · 58 mins ago
$27 $36
free shipping
Monoprice via Rakuten offers its Monoprice 4-Outlet 2-USB Smart WiFi Power Strip in White for $26.69 with free shipping. That's $6 less than you'd pay via another Monoprice storefront and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- timer controls
- compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Home
- remote control/monitoring via app as a group or individual outlets
- Model: 134082
Details
Comments
-
Published 58 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Amazon · 1 mo ago
SlimLine Indoor Flat Plug 3-Ft Extension Cord
$3 w/ $25 purchase
free shipping
That's $3 under your local Home Depot
With orders of $25 or more, Amazon offers the Woods SlimLine Indoor Flat Plug 3-Foot Extension Cord for $2.79 with free shipping. (Target charges the same via pickup.) That's the lowest price we could find by $3. It features three polarized outlets and a flat plug.
Note: This item is part of Amazon's "add-on" program and can only be purchased with orders of $25 or more. However, Prime members can skip this requirement by placing the order to arrive on their scheduled Amazon Day.
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Woods 25-Foot Extension Cord Reel w/ 4 Outlets
$16 $17
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers Prime members the Woods 25-Foot Extension Cord Reel with Four Outlets for $16.28. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $6 today. Buy Now
Amazon · 1 mo ago
GE 6-Outlet Power Strip 2-Pack
$9
free shipping w/ Prime
It's the best deal we could find by $9
Amazon offers the GE 6-Outlet Power Strip 2-Pack in White for $8.99 with free shipping for Prime members. (Target charges the same with in-store pickup.) That's the lowest price we could find by $9. It features a 2-foot cord and overload protection.
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Woods 25-Foot 3-Outlet Outdoor Extension Cord
$10
free shipping w/ Prime
That's $6 under Walmart's shipped price
Amazon offers the Woods 25-Foot 3-Outlet Outdoor Extension Cord in Green for $9.97 with free shipping for Prime members. (Home Depot charges the same via pickup.) That's the lowest price we could find by $6. This waterproof extension cord has three grounded outlets.
Rakuten · 7 hrs ago
Yescom 16 x 16-Foot Square Sun Shade Sail
$32
free shipping
YescomUSA via Rakuten offers its Yescom 16 x 16-Foot Square Sun Shade Sail in Desert Sand for $39.90. Apply coupon code "HOME20" to sail that away to $31.92. With free shipping, that's $58 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $2 less three weeks ago. Buy Now
Tips
- You must be signed in to apply the coupon; it can be used once per account
Features
- rust-proof galvanized corner tension rings
- 4 heavy-duty carabiners and nylon rope
New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Monoprice Wi-Fi Smart Water Sensor, Flood, and Leak Detector
$19 $29
free shipping
Monoprice via Rakuten offers its Monoprice Wi-Fi Smart Water Sensor, Flood, and Leak Detector in White for $23.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $19.19. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $12 outside of other Monoprice storefronts. Buy Now
Features
- 24/7 remote monitoring via mobile app
- instant alerts via push notifications
- detachable extendable probe with bracket (up to 3.8 feet)
- Model: 133124
Rakuten · 7 hrs ago
Ring WiFi Video Doorbell
$80 $100
free shipping
Office Depot via Home Depot offers the Ring WiFi Video Doorbell in Satin Nickel for $99.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's $20 under our March mention and the lowest price we could find today by $10. Buy Now
Features
- 720p video resolution
- night vision & motion detection
- 2-way audio
- compatibility with Amazon Alexa
- live video and alerts via mobile app
- weather-resistant housing
- up to one year of use per charge
- Model: 8VR1S5-SEN0
Rakuten · 3 days ago
Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Chair
$80 $100
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Chair for $99.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $33. Buy Now
Features
- measures 69'' x 22'' x 9''
New
Rakuten · 2 hrs ago
Monoprice Sous Vide 8.5-Quart Water Oven
$64 $150
free shipping
Monoprice via Rakuten offers its Monoprice Strata Home Collection Sous Vide 8.5-Quart Water Oven in Black/Silver for $79.99. Coupon code "HOME20" drops that to $63.99. With free shipping, that's $3 under our April mention, $86 off list, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- touch display
- removable food stand
- magnetic-driven rapid water circulation
