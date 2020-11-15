That's the lowest price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Monoprice
- 2560x1080p resolution
- AMD FreeSync
- 1500R curvature
- adjustable stand
-
Expires 11/15/2020
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Save on a selection of laptops, desktops, and monitors - plus, take an extra 15% off select accessories and monitors with a PC purchase. Shop Now at HP
- Pictured is the HP 10th-Generation i5 15.6" Laptop (15t-dy100) for $499.99 ($180 off)
You'd pay between $9 and $80 more elsewhere for these models new elsewhere (although we found the $315 model for $5 less at Costco). Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured is the Refurb Samsung 27" 1080p 144Hz Curved Gaming Monitor for $259.99 (low by $80).
- They're each backed by a 90-day Samsung warranty.
That's a savings of $94 off list and one of the better prices we've seen for a monitor this size. Buy Now at Walmart
- Acer VisionCare
- 165Hz refresh rate
- 1ms response time
- 178° viewing angle
- VESA 100 x 100 mount compatible
- DisplayPort and 2 HDMI ports
- Model: ED320QR
That's the best price we could find by $60. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- FreeSync
- HDMI
- Model: LF24T350FHNXZA
Save on home theatre accessories, home office products, outdoor gear, and networking and audio equipment. Shop Now at Monoprice
- Most items receive free shipping.
- Monoprice BitPath AV Wireless HDMI Extender Kit for $129.62 (pictured, low by $164)
It's $17 less than you'd pay at another Monoprice storefront. Buy Now at Monoprice
- foldable
- aluminum legs
- 176-lb. weight capacity
- height adjustable
- Model: 38128
That's $47 off and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Monoprice
- This item arrives in bulk packaging, without a retail box, but it is in new condition.
- Bluetooth 5.0
- 40mm drivers
- up to 16 hours of playback
- 20 Hz to 20 kHz frequency response
That's $300 under our July mention, $750 off list, and the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now at Monoprice
- This device must always be operated in a well-ventilated area.
- 32 bit ARM processor
- all metal construction
Most stores, such as Target, charge $128 more. Buy Now at Monoprice
- In Black Ash.
- 26.8" x 17.7" x 27.6"
- 30 minutes auto tune off
- 15-200Hz frequency response
- 15" cone
- 60mm voice coil
- Model: 24458
Sign In or Register