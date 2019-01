2560x1440 (1440p) native resolution

144Hz refresh rate

AMD FreeSync technology

DisplayPort and HDMI inputs

Monoprice via Rakuten offers its Monoprice 27" 1440p Zero-G LED-Backlit LCD Monitor for. Plus, you'll receive $44.85 in Rakuten Super Points . With, and assuming you'll use the credit, that's a savings of $245 and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends January 24. Features include:Don't want the super points? Monoprice direct offers it for $269.99 with free shipping.