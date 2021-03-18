New
Monoprice · 43 mins ago
$48 $80
free shipping
It's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Monoprice
Features
- IP56 rated
- 360° coverage pattern
- UV resistant LLDPE enclosure
- 120-Watt max. power handling
Details
Comments
-
Published 43 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Bugani Bluetooth 5.0 Portable Speaker
$15 $30
free shipping
Take half off when you apply coupon code "HT72VUFG". Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by KHBY via Amazon.
Features
- 3.5mm audio jack
- IPX5 water resistant
- up to 16 hours use on a full charge
- 100-ft. unobstructed Bluetooth range
- Model: M130
Ends Today
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Monster Adventurer Force 40W Bluetooth Speaker
$55 $110
free shipping
Take half off when you apply coupon code "XPERX8MF". Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in Black or Gray at this price.
- Sold by MonsterXK via Amazon.
Features
- supports Bluetooth, AUX, micro SD, USB, and mic inputs
- functions as 4,000mAh power bank
- up to 40 hours playtime
- dual 20-watt speakers
- IPX7 waterproof
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Model: MS21901
Amazon · 3 days ago
Monster S310 Portable Bluetooth Speaker
$30 $60
free shipping
Take half off when you apply coupon code "6MYFF753." That's the lowest price we've seen by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by KHBY via Amazon.
Features
- up to 20-hour battery life per charge
- water and splash resistant
- Model: MS11902
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Anker SoundCore Dual-Driver Portable Speaker
$22 $30
free shipping
Clip the on-page coupon to get the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 66-foot Bluetooth range
- 24-hour battery life
- built-in mic
- Model: A3102011
Monoprice · 2 days ago
Monoprice 80-Mile Range Outdoor HD Antenna
$15 $25
free shipping
It's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Monoprice
Features
- Antenna is weatherproof, rust proof, and UV resistant
- Includes hardware for mounting to a pole or antenna mast
Monoprice · 3 days ago
FORM by Monoprice Wallet Case for iPhone 11 Pro
$1.99 $15
free shipping
It's $13 under list price. Buy Now at Monoprice
Features
- vegan leather
Monoprice · 1 day ago
Workstream by Monoprice Dual-Motor Desk Frame
$340 $400
free shipping
It's the lowest price we could find by $430. Buy Now at Monoprice
Features
- adjustable height
- quiet electric motors
- programmable height presets
- Model: 36078
Monoprice · 1 day ago
Monoprice Dark Matter 34" Ultrawide 1440p 144Hz FreeSync Curved LED Gaming Monitor
$400
free shipping
That's $100 below what you'll pay at Amazon or Walmart. Buy Now at Monoprice
Features
- AMD FreeSync
- adjustable height stand
- DisplayHDR 400
- 2 x DisplayPort 1.4
- 2 x HDMI 2.0
- Model: 40776
