New
Monoprice · 43 mins ago
Monoprice 2-Way Omni-Directional Garden Speaker
$48 $80
free shipping

It's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Monoprice

Features
  • IP56 rated
  • 360° coverage pattern
  • UV resistant LLDPE enclosure
  • 120-Watt max. power handling
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 43 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Portable Speakers Monoprice Monoprice
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register