Monoprice · 43 mins ago
Monoprice 1-Foot Slim High Speed 4K HDMI Cable 3-Pack
$4 $20
free shipping

That's the best shipped price we could find by $17. Buy Now at Monoprice

  • 1.5-Foot for $5.99 (great for a laptop + extra monitor setup).
  • gold-plated connectors
  • supports HDR and HDR10
  • Published 43 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
Butters
There are many tvs if not most that have at least one hdmi port on the side. The length of this cable is perfect for that because it cuts down on the web of wires behind the tv.
12 min ago
KRas3443
If you have a receiver with a number of inputs and devices like a streaming device, blu-ray player etc. those likely are stored close to the receiver. so a 12 in cable would be great so you don't have a bunch of extra cable hanging around. then you use a longer one to go from the receiver hdmi out to the tv hdmi in.
27 min ago
markg731
I can't imagine many uses for a 12-inch HDMI cable, unless your HDMI ports are at the bottom of your TV.
37 min ago