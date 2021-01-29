New
Monoprice · 43 mins ago
$4 $20
free shipping
That's the best shipped price we could find by $17. Buy Now at Monoprice
Tips
- 1.5-Foot for $5.99 (great for a laptop + extra monitor setup).
Features
- gold-plated connectors
- supports HDR and HDR10
Details
Comments
-
Published 43 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
New
Monoprice · 50 mins ago
Monoprice Essentials 6.6-Foot USB-C to USB-C 3.1 Cable
$3 $12
free shipping
Save over 75% off list price. Buy Now at Monoprice
Monoprice · 3 wks ago
Monoprice Form iPhone Wallet Cases
from $2
free shipping
Choose from PU leather or vegan leather models for select iPhone 11 and XS smartphones. Shop Now at Monoprice
Monoprice · 1 wk ago
Monoprice Indio Cali Classic Electric Guitar
$80 $100
free shipping
That's $71 less than Amazon charges. Buy Now at Monoprice
Tips
- Available in Blue Burst.
Features
- Basswood double-cutaway body
- Rosewood fretboard
- Maple neck
- gig bag included
- Model: 610164
Monoprice · 3 wks ago
Monoprice Solar Ground Lights 4-Pack
$15 $18
free shipping
Save $2 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at Monoprice
Tips
- In Warm White.
Features
- auto on/off at night/dawn
- waterproof
- 8 LEDs each
- Model: 41991
Monoprice · 1 wk ago
Monoprice AtlasFlex Series 3-Foot MFi Certified Lightning Cable
4 for $16
free shipping
Add 4 cables to cart and apply code "FLEX4" to save $31 off the list price. Buy Now at Monoprice
Features
- nylon braided
- Apple MFi Certified
- high-strength aluminum connectors
- Model: 31191
3 comments
Butters
There are many tvs if not most that have at least one hdmi port on the side. The length of this cable is perfect for that because it cuts down on the web of wires behind the tv.
KRas3443
If you have a receiver with a number of inputs and devices like a streaming device, blu-ray player etc. those likely are stored close to the receiver. so a 12 in cable would be great so you don't have a bunch of extra cable hanging around. then you use a longer one to go from the receiver hdmi out to the tv hdmi in.
markg731
I can't imagine many uses for a 12-inch HDMI cable, unless your HDMI ports are at the bottom of your TV.
Sign In or Register