Walmart offers the Monopoly - Solo: A Star Wars Story Edition Board Game for $8.91. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $3 under our March mention and the lowest price we could find by $10.
Update: The price has dropped to $8.41. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Hasbro Connect 4: Road Trip Series for $6. Opt for in-store pickup (where available) to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $9 off list and tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Front Porch Classics Mexican Train Dominoes for $15 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $6, although most merchants charge $50 or more. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Sorry! Road Trip Series for $6. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $11. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Dixit Family Strategy Game for $17. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $14 under what you'd pay at Target. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Rain-X Weatherbeater Windshield Wiper Blade in several sizes with prices starting at $6. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. Excepting the mention below, that's the lowest price we could find by about $3. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of TVs, clothing, home items, furniture, and more. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, although orders of $35 or more bag free shipping. Shop Now
