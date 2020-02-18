Open Offer in New Tab
Monoprice
Monolith by Monoprice M600 Open-Back Over-Ear Headphones
$70 $130
free shipping

That's $54 less than what Amazon charges. Buy Now at Monoprice

Features
  • detachable cables
  • two sets of earpads in leather and velour
  • carrying case
  • 50mm beryllium drivers
