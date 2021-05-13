Monolith by Monoprice 12" 500-Watt Subwoofer Amplifier for $680
Monoprice · 44 mins ago
Monolith by Monoprice 12" 500-Watt Subwoofer Amplifier
$680
With coupon code "HALFWAY2BF", that's $120 under Target and Walmart. Buy Now at Monoprice

  • enclosed in cabinet made from HDF material
  • dual ports
  • Code "HALFWAY2BF"
