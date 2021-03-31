New
eBay · 44 mins ago
$682 $1,999
free shipping
That's the best deal we could find by $267. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by Monoprice via eBay.
Features
- four 6.5" woofers
- cloth dome midrange driver & silk dome tweeter
- 29Hz to 24kHz frequency response
Details
Comments
-
Published 44 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Crutchfield · 1 mo ago
Harman Kardon Enchant 800 8-Channel Bluetooth Sound Bar w/ Multibeam
$280 $700
free shipping
It's $420 under list price. Buy Now at Crutchfield
Features
- frequency response: 76Hz to 20,000Hz
- six 2" woofers
- two 1" tweeters
- Model: HKENCH800GRAAM
Amazon · 3 days ago
Klipsch R-12SW Subwoofer
$150 at checkout $250
free shipping
An in-cart discount puts it $20 under our January mention and at the lowest price we've seen. It's $99 under what Klipsch charges direct. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 12" copper-spun front-firing woofer
- Low pass crossover and phase control
- Model: 1016571
Crutchfield · 1 wk ago
Outdoor Speakers at Crutchfield
up to $251 off
free shipping
Save on a variety of speakers from Niles, Jamo, Polk Audio, and Definitive Technology. Shop Now at Crutchfield
Tips
- Pictured is the Niles OS7.3 Indoor/Outdoor Speaker Pair for $249 (low by $150).
eBay · 10 hrs ago
Certified Refurb Bose Solo 5 TV Sound System
$126 $200
free shipping
Apply coupon code "PAYLESSCR" to get it for $73 less than the best deal for a new unit. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Features
- optical, coaxial, and 3.5mm inputs
- universal remote control
- Bluetooth connectivity
- Model: 7409281110
New
eBay · 2 hrs ago
Leviton LED Ceiling Occupancy Sensor
$35 $39
free shipping
That's the best deal we could find by $4. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by Jslighting-2008 via eBay.
Features
- 8.7-watt LED
- motion sensor turns light on automatically
- turns off 3 minutes after the room is vacated
- Model: 9864-LED
eBay · 1 mo ago
Best Buy Video Game Sale at eBay
Discounts on games, controllers, and accessories
free shipping w/ $35
Figures start at $13, games start at $11 (before shipping.) Shop Now at eBay
Tips
- for orders less than $35, shipping adds $3.99
- pictured is Apex Construct Standard Edition for PS4 for $10.99 ($19 off)
- sold by Best Buy via eBay
eBay · 1 day ago
Erupting Volcano Microwave Cleaner
$8.99 $12
free shipping
It's $3 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by dealgenius via eBay.
eBay · 2 days ago
ASICS Men's Upcourt 2 Shoes
$20 $65
free shipping
That's a savings of $45 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by official_shoebacca via eBay.
- Available in Black.
