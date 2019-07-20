Walmart offers the Mongoose Men's 700c Hotshot 7-Speed Front-Suspension Bike in Black/Orange for $118 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a month ago and the lowest price we could find now by $22. Shop Now
- tool-free adjustable seat
- 3-piece crank
- alloy rims
- Model: R5726WMB
Walmart offers the Hyper E-Ride 36V 700C Electric Bicycle in Black or Blue for $598 with free shipping. That's $401 under list price and tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 700c aluminum frame
- Shimano shifter and derailleur
- 36 volt rear hub brushless motor
- 20+ mile range
- Model: HYP-E700-1102
Walmart continues to offer the Hyper Bicycles Men's 26" Shocker Dual-Suspension Mountain Bike in Black for $98 with free shipping. That's tied with our May mention and the best price we could find today by $22. Buy Now
- 18 speeds
- quick-release seat clamp
- suspension steel frame with suspension fork
Ancheer via Amazon offers the Ancheer 26" Electric Mountain Bike in Black for $615.99. Coupon code "SETJNCFZ" cuts it to $523.59. With $20 for shipping, that's tied with our mention from a month ago, $92 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- battery range up to 30 miles
- 3-speed smart meter button
- aluminum alloy frame
- 15mph top speed
- 21-speeds
- Model: AN-EB001
Walmart offers the Schwinn Men's Sidewinder 26" Mountain Bike in Black for $148 with free shipping. That's $20 off and tied with our mention from a month ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 21-speed Shimano Revo twist shifters
- Shimano rear derailleur
- Model: S8106WM
