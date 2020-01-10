Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Mongoose Men's 26" Excursion 21-Speed Mountain Bike
$89 $148
free shipping

It's $59 off and tied as the second-best price we've seen for any Mongoose men's mountain bike in the last decade. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 21-speed with twist shifters and Shimano rear derailleur
  • front disc and rear V-brakes
  • alloy rims
  • 26" wheels designed for adult riders from 5’4” to 6’2”
  • Model: R8124WM-L
1 comment
dwyerk
Note that this same bicycle is available with a free helmet at this link:
https://www.walmart.com/...Ux0Mo38wUknR4j2luWV8240

That deal was mentioned earlier today on Dealnews (for some reason without an "Editor's Choice" designation). The woman's version of this bicycle is also available for only $84 (with or without the free helmet) which in my opinion is an even better deal (it is $5 less for essentilally the same bicycle!).
12 min ago