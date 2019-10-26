New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Mongoose Boys' Ledge 2.1 Mountain Bike
$119 $199
free shipping

That's $20 under our September mention, $80 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • Silver/Red
  • 21-speed twist shifters
  • Shimano rear derailleur
  • 1.3-piece crank
  • suitable for riders from 4'6" to 5'5"
  • mountain-style athletic padded seat
  • Model: R2460WMCDS
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Bicycling Walmart Mongoose
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register