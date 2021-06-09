Mondly Premium Lifetime Access: $100
Mondly offers its Mondly Premium Lifetime Membership for $99.99. (It's valued at $1,999.99.) Shop Now at Mondly

Features
  • learn new languages online or via the Mondly mobile app
  • full access to all 41 languages
  • conversation-focused curriculum
  • speech recognition
  • augmented reality courses
  Published 6/9/2021
