sponsored
New
Mondly · 28 mins ago
$48 $480
Mondly offers its Mondly Premium 1-Year Membership for $47.99. (It's valued at $479.99.) Buy Now at Mondly
Features
- learn new languages online or via the Mondly mobile app
- full access to all 41 languages
- conversation-focused curriculum
- speech recognition
- augmented reality courses
Details
Comments
-
Published 28 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
StackSocial · 1 yr ago
The Complete Learn to Code Master Class Bonus Bundle
$17 $29
Online courses
StackSocial offers the The Complete Learn to Code Master Class Bonus Bundle for $29. Apply coupon code "DN40" to drop that to $17.40. That's $103 under the lowest price we could find for these courses sold separately elsewhere. Buy Now at StackSocial
Features
- Classes for Google Go, JavaScript, Python, C++, Java, PHP & MySQL, C# 7 & .NET Core 2.0, Rust, GIT, Perl, and Ruby
Microsoft Store · 2 days ago
Apps Specials at Microsoft Store
Up to 96% off
Find the apps you need for a variety of needs, including utilities, educational game, and more. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
Tips
- Pictured is the Arrowat Workforce App for $6.79 ($31 off).
Features
- includes free apps
StackSocial · 3 days ago
The 2021 Complete Microsoft Azure Certification Prep Bundle
$25 $35
Use coupon code "DN30" for an extra savings of $10. Buy Now at StackSocial
Features
- 6 courses
- 42 hours of prep content
StackSocial · 1 yr ago
The CompTIA Certification Prep Bundle
$35
Apply code "DN40" to save. It's the best deal we could find by $173
StackSocial offers the CompTIA Certification Prep Bundle for $59. Coupon code "DN40" cuts that to $35.40. That's $173 less than the lowest price we could find for these items sold separately elsewhere. It includes:
- CompTIA Security+ SY0-501 Complete Video Course
- CompTIA Network+ N10-007 Complete Video Course
- CompTIA A+ 220-902 Complete Video Course
- CompTIA A+ 220-901 Complete Video Course
- CompTIA A+ Troubleshooting Techniques LiveLessons
Sign In or Register