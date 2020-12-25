sponsored
Mondly · 1 hr ago
Lifetime Access for $90
Mondly offers its Mondly Premium Lifetime Membership for $89.99. (It's valued at $1,999.99.) Shop Now at Mondly
Features
- learn new languages online or via the Mondly mobile app
- full access to all 41 languages
- conversation-focused curriculum
- speech recognition
- augmented reality courses
Details
Expires 12/27/2020
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 1/5
Amazon · 21 hrs ago
Intuit TurboTax at Amazon
up to 22% off
free shipping
Nothing says "holiday season" like discounted tax software – take this opportunity to save on physical and digital editions of the TurboTax range. Shop Now at Amazon
Tips
- Pictured is Intuit TurboTax Premier 2020 Federal and State Returns + Federal E-file for PC/Mac for $69.99 (low by $5).
StackSocial · 1 yr ago
The Complete Learn to Code Master Class Bonus Bundle
$17 $29
Online courses
StackSocial offers the The Complete Learn to Code Master Class Bonus Bundle for $29. Apply coupon code "DN40" to drop that to $17.40. That's $103 under the lowest price we could find for these courses sold separately elsewhere. Buy Now at StackSocial
Features
- Classes for Google Go, JavaScript, Python, C++, Java, PHP & MySQL, C# 7 & .NET Core 2.0, Rust, GIT, Perl, and Ruby
Microsoft Store · 3 wks ago
Apps Specials at Microsoft Store
Up to 96% off
Find the apps you need for a variety of needs, including utilities, educational game, and more. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
Tips
- Pictured is the Arrowat Workforce App for $6.79 ($31 off).
Features
- includes free apps
Amazon · 3 days ago
Norton 360 for Gamers 1-Year Subscription
$20 $90
digital download
It's $10 less than Norton direct. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- real time protection for up to 3 devices
- secure VPN
- dark web monitoring
- 500GB cloud backup
