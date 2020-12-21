New
Mondly · 58 mins ago
Lifetime Access for $90 $2,000
That's only $42 more than a single year subscription. Buy Now at Mondly
Features
- learn new languages online or via the Mondly mobile app
- full access to all 41 languages
- conversation-focused curriculum
- speech recognition
- augmented reality courses
Details
Comments
-
Expires 12/27/2020
Published 58 min ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
