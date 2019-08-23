New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Momentum WiFi Garage Door Opener w/ Camera
$66 $100
free shipping

Walmart offers the Momentum WiFi Garage Door Opener with Camera for $66 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $4, although we saw it for $6 less in our March mention. Buy Now

  • Not compatible with garage openers with Security 2.0+ or MyQ technology.
  • 116° HD video capture
  • motion detection and night vision
  • built-in mic and speaker
  • two-way audio
  • supports up to 128GB microSD card
  • controlled via smartphone
  • Model: MOGA-001
