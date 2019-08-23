Personalize your DealNews Experience
Walmart offers the Momentum WiFi Garage Door Opener with Camera for $66 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $4, although we saw it for $6 less in our March mention. Buy Now
With a first-time purchase from your Baby Registry of $15 or more, Amazon offers the 3rd generation Amazon Echo Dot for $4.99. Prime members get free shipping. Excluding the first-time purchase, that's $17 under our mention from almost three weeks ago, and around $25 less than what you'd pay for it elsewhere. Buy Now
Amazon takes up to 43% a selection of Amazon devices. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping. Shop Fire Televisions, Echo Dots, Kindles, and more. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Lenovo offers a Lenovo Smart Clock for only 1 cents! when you buy a select laptop. That's a savings of at least $50 and an amazing price for a smart clock. Buy Now
Sam's Club offers its members the Night Owl 1080p Smart Video Doorbell for $49.98 plus $5.02 for shipping. (Non-members pay $5 extra.) That's the lowest price we could find by $10, although most stores charge around $100. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Ice Genie Space Saving As Seen on TV Ice Cube Maker for $9.94. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $5 under our January mention and the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 35% off a selection of kitchen appliances, patio furniture, tools and more during its DIY and Done Event. Opt for in-store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. (Otherwise, orders of $35 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
