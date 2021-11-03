You'd pay $13 more via Staples. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Shipping adds $5.99, although orders of $45 or more ship free.
- Includes magnetic base, charging cable, power adapter, mounting kit, and quick-start guide
- 120° field of view
- Built-in IR LEDs
- 2K Super HD resolution
- microSD Card slot
- Remote siren capabilit
- 2-way audio
- Push notifications
- Built-in storage holds 24 hours
-
Expires in 14 hr
Published 30 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Amazon now offers this first-of-its-kind flying indoor security camera, available exclusively by invitation. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1440x1440 video
- custom flight paths
- automatically flies to triggered contact or motion sensors
It's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2-way audio
- siren button
- IP65 water-resistant
- full color night vision
- motion and sound detection
- compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant, and IFTTT
- Model: WYZEC3
It's a savings of $80 off list, $20 under our August mention, and the best price we've seen for the 2-camera kit. Also, this is tied in price currently with the single camera kit on Amazon. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1080p recording
- 2-way audio
- 2-year battery life
- weather-resistant
- infrared night vision
Apply coupon code "DUZ7O2GI" for a savings of $45. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by X-Sense US via Amazon.
- color night vision
- motion-activated lights
- IP65 waterproof
- 2-way audio
- 114° viewing angle
Save on appliances, tools, smart home assistants, holiday decor, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
Many top brands are discounted, including Samsung, KitchenAid, and Whirlpool. Plus, bag free delivery. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the Maytag 50dB Stainless Steel Tub Built-In Dishwasher for $679 ($120 off)
Save on tool chests, saws, combo kits, hand tools, lighting, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
- Pictured is the Kobalt 2-Tool 24V Max Brushless Combo Kit for $149 ($50 off list).
Save on everything from power tool sets, to tool storage, hand tools, automotive accessories, and more. it includes brands such as DeWalt, Kobalt, Craftsman, Bosch, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
Sign In or Register