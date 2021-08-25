Momenta Freestyle Die Cutting Machine w/ 44pc Metal Die Bundle for $59
Meh · 35 mins ago
Momenta Freestyle Die Cutting Machine w/ 44pc Metal Die Bundle
$59 $122
free shipping

The cutting machine alone costs $3 more direct from Momenta, even after a 20% off coupon – and that wouldn't include the 44-piece die selection. Buy Now at Meh

  • Coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" gets free shipping.
Features
  • cuts and embosses cardstock, vellum, glitter, aluminum, foil, and more
  • includes Momenta's Upper Case Alphabet Die, Nested Oval Border 6-Piece Die, Flower & Butterfly Die, and Intricate Floral Frame Die
  • Expires in 17 hr
    Published 35 min ago
