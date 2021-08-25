Momenta Freestyle Die Cutting Machine w/ 44pc Metal Die Bundle for $59

New
$59 $122
free shipping
The cutting machine alone costs $3 more direct from Momenta, even after a 20% off coupon – and that wouldn't include the 44-piece die selection. Buy Now at Meh
Tips
- Coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" gets free shipping.
Features
- cuts and embosses cardstock, vellum, glitter, aluminum, foil, and more
- includes Momenta's Upper Case Alphabet Die, Nested Oval Border 6-Piece Die, Flower & Butterfly Die, and Intricate Floral Frame Die
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Single Horn 66Lbs Cast Steel Anvil
$129 $149
free shipping
Clip the on-page coupon to get this price, it's $20 off list and most eBay sellers charge over $200. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 10" x 7"
- 4 anchor points
- Rounded horn
- Suitable tool for crafting such as silversmithing
Walmart · 5 days ago
Brother 17-Stitch Portable Full-Size Sewing Machine
$76
free shipping
That's $17 under the best price we could find for a refurbished one. Buy Now at Walmart
Features
- 17 built-in stitches
- jam-resistant drop-in top bobbin
- includes 4 sewing feet, bilingual instructional manual, and CD
- Model: LX3817
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Fiskars Sewing Essentials 6-Piece Set
$25 $50
free shipping w/ Prime
It's $12 under what you would pay at your local Jo-Ann Store. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 8" scissors
- 5" thread snips
- acrylic ruler
- measuring tape
- sewing gauge
- seam ripper
- Model: 154310-1001
eBay · 3 wks ago
Candle Making Kit
$50 $130
free shipping
That's $80 off list. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by cozyarray via eBay.
Features
- 16 dye blocks
- 2-lbs. soy wax flakes
- thermometer
- 4 fragrance oils
- 4 candle tins with lids
- 4 wicks
- Model: SMHE116
