- cuts and embosses cardstock, vellum, glitter, aluminum, foil, and more
- includes Momenta's Upper Case Alphabet Die, Nested Oval Border 6-Piece Die, Flower & Butterfly Die, and Intricate Floral Frame Die
- metal structure
- fixed focus laser
- 410x400mm engraving area
- protective cover for eye protection
- can cut materials up to 12mm thick
- intelligent security protection to prevent fire
- compatible with several types of engraving software
- integrated stepping motor and screw rod for more precision
- for wood, bamboo, plastic, ceramics, stone, leather, steel, etc...
- Model: ATOMSTACK A5 Pro 40w
- #10, #11A, and #15 blade sizes
- push button blade retraction
- ruler in inches and millimeters on the end of handle
- Model: PB-NS3-MIX
- 128 pages
- 63 paintings from Thomas Kinkade's Disney Dreams Collection
- measures 22.05" x 13. 23" x 30.20"
- removable canvas drawer
- folding side-table creates extended space
- long compartments for wrapping paper and three dowels for Hanging ribbon
- Model: CRT-06343
- status LEDs indicate charge level
- rechargeable for over 500 full cycles
- each measures 2.72" x 4.69" x 0.33"
