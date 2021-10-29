That's $10 under last month's mention and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at MorningSave
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
- cuts and embosses cardstock, vellum, glitter, aluminum, foil, and more
- includes Momenta's Upper Case Alphabet Die, Nested Oval Border 6-Piece Die, Flower & Butterfly Die, and Intricate Floral Frame Die
Whether you need help engaging kids past the struggles of remote learning or simply need a fun outlet for yourself, these free downloadable resources featuring art by Liz Pearson are sure to spark both conversation and creativity. Shop Now
- Pictured is the HBarSci Anatomical Heart Coloring Page.
- 34 pages to choose from, including scavenger hunts, life cycle diagrams, anatomical illustrations, and more
That is a savings of $133. Buy Now at TomTop
- Free shipping from US Warehouse.
- off-line and app wireless control
- carves MDF, balsa, paper, wood, fabric, plastic, leather, plywood, foam paper, anodized aluminum, and more (not suitable for iron and other metals)
- supports NEJE Scanner app
- built-in gyroscope
Use coupon code "50UWK4RC" for $35 off list and a low by $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- In several options (Fishing Kitty pictured).
- Sold by Robotime Online via Amazon.
- functioning music box
- laser-cut wood pieces
- ages 10+
It's $195 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at TomTop
- Ships from a US warehouse.
- built-in gyroscope
- 450nm 20W laser tube
- cuts materials from 3mm to 8mm thickness
That's a great price for three pairs of sweatpants. Buy Now at MorningSave
- Apply coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" to get free shipping.
- In several color combos (Black/Charcoal/Olive pictured).
That's $160 less than buying a new one. Buy Now at MorningSave
- A 90-day warranty applies.
- Apply coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" to bag free shipping.
- smart sensor navigation
- tri-brush system
- works with SharkClean App and voice control with Alexa
- auto-sense navigation
- Model: AV751
- UPC: 622356563819
That's the best price we could find by $11. Buy Now at MorningSave
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
- A version w/ a UV light is also available for $24 (low by $11)
- heats up to 250 square feet
- 2-sped fan
That's a total savings of $85 off list. Buy Now at MorningSave
- They're available in several color combinations (Black/Khaki pictured)
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS"
Sign In or Register