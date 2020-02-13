Open Offer in New Tab
JCPenney · 1 hr ago
Mohawk Home Infinity SmartStrand 20" x 34" Rectangular Rug
$16 $20
same-day pickup

It's $24 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at JCPenney

Tips
  • Apply coupon code "FRESH20" to drop the price to $15.99.
  • Opt for same-day pickup (where available) to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge.
Features
  • available in several colors (Brown pictured)
  • machine-washable
  • Code "FRESH20"
  • Expires 2/13/2020
    Published 2 hr ago
    Verified 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
