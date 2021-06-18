Modus Ultrasonic Pest Repeller for $20

TikTech offers the Modus Ultrasonic Pest Repeller. for $19.99, normally $39.99. Click "get code" then login with Amazon and use the special code provided at Amazon's checkout. Be sure to click the coupon on the Amazon page for the extra discount to cut it to $19.99. Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now at tiktech.com
- Ultrasonic pest control
- Non-toxic, chemical free
- 3 different intensity levels
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 2/5
Save on tools, lawncare products, grills, party games, smart home items, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with $45 or more).
Save up to 79% off women's sunglasses, up to 83% off men's shirts, up to 85% off men's shorts, up to 88% off dresses, up to 90% off women's shoes, up to 90% off home items, 91% off men's shoes, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free with orders of $89 or more.
New customers can apply code "GRILLING10" to save $10 on a tank exchange. They'll even deliver it to your home on your schedule. Buy Now
- Click here to refer a friend for a $10 tank and get a $10 Amazon Gift Card for yourself when they try it.
- Currently available in the following cities: Houston, TX, Phoenix, AZ, Jacksonville, FL, Sacramento, CA, Las Vegas, NV, San Antonio, TX, Los Angeles, CA, San Diego, CA, Miami, FL, San Francisco, CA, Oakland, CA, San Jose, CA, Orlando, FL, Seattle, WA, Philadelphia, PA, and Tampa, FL.
