Modus Ultrasonic Pest Repeller for $20
New
tiktech.com · 1 hr ago
Modus Ultrasonic Pest Repeller
$20 $40
free shipping

TikTech offers the Modus Ultrasonic Pest Repeller. for $19.99, normally $39.99. Click "get code" then login with Amazon and use the special code provided at Amazon's checkout. Be sure to click the coupon on the Amazon page for the extra discount to cut it to $19.99. Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now at tiktech.com

Features
  • Ultrasonic pest control
  • Non-toxic, chemical free
  • 3 different intensity levels
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Home & Garden tiktech.com Modus
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register