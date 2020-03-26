Open Offer in New Tab
Belk
Modern. Southern. Home. Trellis Bath Towels
from $4
free shipping w/$25

That's a savings of at least $4 and a good deal for cotton towels. Shop Now at Belk

Tips
  • Washcloths for $3.99 ($4 off).
  • Hand towels for $4.99 ($5 off)
  • Bath towels for $5.99 ($6 off) in Orange
  • They are available in four colors (True Stone pictured)
  • Shipping adds $8.95 or bag free shipping on orders of $25 or more.
