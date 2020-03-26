Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's a savings of at least $4 and a good deal for cotton towels. Shop Now at Belk
The prices reflect an extra 25% off via coupon code "VIP", with washcloths as low as $2.99, and bath towels from $14.99, which is $21 off list. All are at the lowest prices we could find. Buy Now at Macy's
That's $5 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Belk
That's $48 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Kohl's
That's $4 under what you'd pay at a local Walmart.
Update: The price has dropped to $2.99. Buy Now at Macy's
That's $7 under our mention from a few days ago, and the lowest price we could find by $19. Buy Now at Belk
That's a $238 savings, and at $15.83 a pair, it's the best price we've seen for any Michael Kors men's pants. Buy Now at Belk
Many items are marked as "buy 1, get 2 more for free" or "buy 1, get 1 50% off', plus a $100 Belk digital gift card is on offer for only $80. Shop Now at Belk
Excluding padding, that's $31 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Belk
