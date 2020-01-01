Open Offer in New Tab
Belk · 26 mins ago
Modern. Southern. Home. Super Soft Microfiber Solid Sheet Sets
from $12 $30
free shipping w/ beauty item

Apply coupon code "MEMORIALDAY" to save as much as $30 on these sheet sets. Buy Now at Belk

  • They're available in several colors (blue pictured).
  • Pad your order with a beauty item (they start around $5) or spend over $49 to get free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $8.95.
  • Twin or Twin XL for $12 ($18 off)
  • Full for $16 ($24 off)
  • Queen for $18 ($27 off)
  • King for $20 ($30 off)
  • Code "MEMORIALDAY"
