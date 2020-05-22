Open Offer in New Tab
New
Belk · 1 hr ago
Modern. Southern. Home. 5-Piece Luggage Set
$39 $180
free shipping w/ $49 OR a beauty item

Take $141 off list for a very low price on a luggage set. Buy Now at Belk

Tips
  • Available in Navy.
  • Pad your order with a beauty item or over $49 for free shipping. Otherwise, shipping adds $8.95. (Curbside pickup is also available.)
Features
  • 24" expandable spinner
  • 20" expandable spinner
  • classic tote
  • shoe bag
  • toiletry pouch
