New
Walmart · 26 mins ago
Modern Movement Edge-Board Extension Trainer
$42 $69
free shipping

That's $2 under our February mention and the lowest price we could find now by $27. Buy Now

Tips
  • Amazon matches this price
Features
  • It's designed to create instability that works to build your core
  • Syncs with the M-Trac app for iOS and Android to track your workout
  • Model: 100578
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 26 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Exercise Equipment Walmart Private Label Brands
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register