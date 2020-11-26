New
Lamps Plus · 1 hr ago
Modern Forms 62" Roboto Outdoor Ceiling Fan
$280 $350
free shipping

It's the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Lamps Plus

Tips
  • Available in Matte Black.
Features
  • 6" downrod
  • 6 speeds
  • wall control
  • Modern Forms iOS or Android app control
  • compatible with voice assistants
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 12/24/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Ceiling Fans Lamps Plus
Black Friday Cyber Monday Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register