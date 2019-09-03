Personalize your DealNews Experience
Nordstrom Rack offers the Modern Fiction Men's Adamson Perforated Cap-Toe Oxford Shoes in Black for $29.24 plus $7.95 for shipping. That's $101 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon takes up to 50% off a selection of shoes at Amazon Outlet with prices starting at around $9. Plus, shipping is free for Amazon Prime members. Shop adidas, Nike, Crocs, Clarks, New Balance, and more. Shop Now
adidas via eBay offers the adidas Men's Originals Continental 80 Shoes in Grey/Mint for $40. In-cart, the price drops to $28. With free shipping, that's $4 under our May mention of another color and the lowest price we could find by $39. Buy Now
Finish Line via Macy's takes 40% to 60% off select men's, women's, and kids' shoes as part of its End of Season Sale. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $49 or more. Shop Now
Rocc Products via Amazon offers the Rocc Elastic No-Tie Shoelaces for $6.79 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $26 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Nordstrom Rack takes an extra 25% off clearance items. (Prices are as marked.) Shipping starts at $5.95, but orders of $100 or more bag free shipping. Shop Now
Nordstrom Rack takes up to 90% off a selection of men's and women's designer sunglasses. (Prices are as marked.) Shipping adds $7.95, although orders of $100 or more receive free shipping. Shop Now
Nordstrom Rack takes an extra 25% off a selection of men's and women's designer sunglasses that are already marked up to 85% off. (Prices are as marked.) Shipping adds $7.95, although orders of $100 or more receive free shipping. Shop Now
