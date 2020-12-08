It's $28 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Spend $49 or more to bag free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $7.95.
- measures 71" x 71""
- fringe trim
- machine-washable
- 100% cotton
-
Published 34 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
Save on a huge variety of items including bathtubs, fire tables, lighting, tables, and more. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Pictured is the Pleasant Hearth Huxley 38" Lattice Gas Fire Pit Table for $343 ($85 off).
- Although shipping is free for many items, some carry a $55 shipping charge. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge these fees.
Shop and save (on toilet paper!) on a selection of bidet attachments, bidet seats, portable bidets, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Finige Handheld Bidet Sprayer for $19.60 ($69 off).
That's at least $5 less than you'd pay at Walmart. Buy Now at Target
- Use this one-time 10% off coupon for a lower price.
- measures 48" x 72"
Apply coupon code "FRIEND" to save an extra 30% off these solid and striped bath towels. Shop Now at Macy's
- 13" x 13" washcloth for $2.79 ($5 off).
- 16" x 26" hand towel for $4.89 ($7 off).
- 30" x 54" bath towel for $6.99 ($11 off).
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders of $25 or more score free shipping.
With over 7,000 pieces to choose from, and prices from $12, there is something to suit everyone's taste here. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Pictured is the PTM Images Contemporary Watercolor 4 Framed Print for $44.97 ($105 off).
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $49 or more bag free shipping.
Save on men's sneakers from many name brands including Nike, Cole Haan, adidas, Johnston & Murphy, Born, Vans, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $100 or more get free shipping.
Shop around 35 discounted styles. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $100 or more qualify for free shipping.
Save on pots, pans, spoons, knives, and much more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Pictured is the BergHOFF Leo 3-pc. Non-Stick Fry Pan Set for $59.97 (a low by $15).
Sign In or Register