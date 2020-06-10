New
Ends Today
Meh · 38 mins ago
2 for $20
$5 shipping
You'd pay around $20 for just one similar worklight elsewhere. Buy Now at Meh
Tips
- In several colors (Blue pictured)
Features
- swivel heads
Details
Comments
-
Expires in 18 hr
Published 38 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
TomTop · 1 mo ago
UV Sterilizer Light
$21 $51
free shipping
That's $30 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at TomTop
Tips
- Ships from China and may take up to 20 business days to arrive.
Features
- 1,800mAh rechargeable battery
- 3-5 minute quick disinfection
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Mopzlink 60W LED Garage Light
$19 $30
free shipping
Apply coupon code "35GS5HS7" for a savings of $11. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Kpbot via Amazon.
- It's available in Silver.
Features
- 6,000-lumen
- 3 adjustable panels
- up to 50,000-hour lifespan
- 6,000K daylight
eBay · 1 wk ago
Tomshine Solar In-Ground Deck Light 4-Pack
$20 $40
free shipping
That's a savings of $20. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Available in White or Warm White.
- Sold by Dinwa3618 via eBay.
Features
- 10 LEDs per light
- 10 hours working time per charge
- IP65 waterproof rating
- 600mah rechargeable batteries
Amazon · 3 days ago
Coast G20 Inspection Beam Penlight LED Flashlight
$8 $23
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- adjustable clip
- 72-ft. beam
- uses 2 AAA batteries (included)
Sign In or Register