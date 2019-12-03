Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
StackSocial · 32 mins ago
Mobile Pixels DUEX Pro Portable Dual Monitor
$179 $249
$3 shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $74. Buy Now at StackSocial

Tips
  • Apply coupon code "SAVEDUEXPRO" to get this deal.
Features
  • 12.5" 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution display
  • USB
  • Compatible with Mac OS or Windows
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "SAVEDUEXPRO"
  • Expires 12/3/2019
    Published 32 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Monitors StackSocial
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register