StackSocial offers the Mobile Kingdom Bluetooth Smartwatch with Camera in several colors (Black pictured) for $22.99. Coupon code "DN10" drops that to $20.70. With $2.99 for shipping, that's $76 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 1.56" LCD display
- 2.0MP camera
- Bluetooth 3.0
- GSM compatible (select frequencies)
- pedometer, sleep monitor, and sedentary reminder
Kcool via Amazon offers the Zoppri Kids' GPS Smartwatch in Deep Blue for $35.99. Clip the 10% off coupon on the product page and apply coupon code "2TBB7W5L" for a final price of $25.19. With free shipping, that's $11 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 10 games
- Smart clock
- Pedometer
- 1.5" LCD screen
TTH-US via Amazon offers the Duiwoim Kids' GPS Smartwatch in Pink for $58.98. Coupon code "MCFF48V8" cuts the price to $50.13. With free shipping, that's $9 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- IP67 waterproof rating
- 2-way communication
- SOS key
- camera
- flashlight
CYHT via Amazon offers its CYHT Kids' GPS Smartwatch in Blue or Pink for $59.99. Clip the $22 off coupon on the product page to cut the price to $37.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 2-way communication
- IP67 waterproof rating
- camera
- SIM card slot
Militech via Amazon offers the Guanlv Kids' GPS Smartwatch in Pink or Blue for $59.98. Coupon code "FQR7BIST" cuts the price to $44.98. With free shipping, that's $15 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- IP67 waterproof rating
- 1.3" IPS touch screen
- 2-way communication
- camera
- SOS key
TekReplay via Rakuten offers the refurbished Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm Aluminum Smartwatch in Space Gray/Black for $174.97. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts it to $139.98. Plus, you'll get $27.80 in Rakuten points. With free shipping, and assuming you'll use the points, that's $31 under last week's refurb mention and the lowest price we've seen in any condition. (It's $87 under the lowest price we could find for a new one.) Deal ends July 17. Buy Now
- No warranty information is provided.
Electronic Express via Rakuten offers the Apple Watch Series 4 GPS 44mm Aluminum Sport Smartwatch with Sport Loop in Space Grey/ Black for $429.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops that to $389.99. With $7.95 for shipping and thanks to the Rakuten points, that's $42 under our expired mention from two days ago and the lowest price we've ever seen. (It's the best deal today by $45.) Buy Now
- Today only, you'll bag $85.58 in Rakuten points.
- 64-bit dual-core S4 processor
- 448x368 OLED display
- 16GB internal storage
- 802.11n wireless, Bluetooth 5, and GPS
- electrical heart sensor
- up to 18 hour battery life
- watchOS 5
- Model: A1978
Walmart offers the Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm Aluminum Smartwatch in White or Black for $199 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a week ago and $80 less than most stores charge. Buy Now
Kyisgos via Amazon offers its Kyisgos 42mm/44mm Genuine Leather Band for Apple Watch in Black for $13.99. Coupon code "SWFBUFR6" drops the price to $9.79. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $4 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 100% genuine leather band
- compatible with all Apple Watch models
StackSocial offers The Complete Photography Professional Bundle for $35. Coupon code "DN60" cuts it to $14. That's $186 off and the lowest price we could find. It includes eight courses with access to 255 lessons.
StackSocial offers The Epic Excel 2019 Mastery Bundle for whatever you want to pay. If you opt to pay at least the average, currently $14.46, you'll receive all seven programs. That's $259 off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The average price is now $14.30. Shop Now
- Learn Excel 2016 Intermediate Level course available with any payment
- 6 other courses to unlock with average payment
StackSocial offers the The Complete Learn to Code Master Class Bonus Bundle for $29. Apply coupon code "DN40" to drop that to $17.40. That's $103 under the lowest price we could find for these courses sold separately elsewhere. Buy Now
- Classes for Google Go, JavaScript, Python, C++, Java, PHP & MySQL, C# 7 & .NET Core 2.0, Rust, GIT, Perl, and Ruby
StackSocial offers an iMazing 2: Universal License for Mac and Windows for $19.99. Coupon code "DN25" drops that to $14.99. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $35. Buy Now
- license for 2 computers
- transfers files from any iOS device to any Mac or PC wirelessly or via USB
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Amazon offers Prime members the S'well 17-oz. Vacuum-Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle in Teakwood for $9.93 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $25. Buy Now
- BPA-free
- keeps beverages cold for 24 hours or hot for 12
- Model: WWB-TEAK01
Timprove via Amazon offers the Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display for $39.99. Coupon code "PRIMET600" drops the price to $27.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our April mention, $12 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- universal vehicle compatibility
- 2.2'' TFT LCD screen
- multi-function interface
- Model: P12
Company 19 via Amazon offers the Core Carver Doorway Chin Up Bar for $29.95. Coupon code "PULLUP40" drops it to $17.97. With free shipping, that's around $2 less than the best price we could find for a comparable package elsewhere. Buy Now
- The regular width fits doors from 25" to 51", while the longer bar fits doors from 32" to 51"
- 2 15-lb. resistance tubes
- 2 sets of door mounts (so you can move the bar between them)
- supports up to 265 lbs.
