New
StackSocial · 1 hr ago
Mobile Kingdom Bluetooth GSM Smartwatch w/ Camera
$21 $23
$3 shipping

StackSocial offers the Mobile Kingdom Bluetooth Smartwatch with Camera in several colors (Black pictured) for $22.99. Coupon code "DN10" drops that to $20.70. With $2.99 for shipping, that's $76 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

Features
  • 1.56" LCD display
  • 2.0MP camera
  • Bluetooth 3.0
  • GSM compatible (select frequencies)
  • pedometer, sleep monitor, and sedentary reminder
↑ less
Buy from StackSocial
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "DN10"
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Smart Watches StackSocial Private Label Brands
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register