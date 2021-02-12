exclusive
Mobile Edge LLC · 21 mins ago
20% off
free shipping w/ $75
Use coupon code "DNEWS20" to save 20% sitewide on men's and women's business cases, laptop bags, backpacks, and more. Shop Now at Mobile Edge LLC
- Shipping varies, but orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.
ATUMTEK · 2 mos ago
Atumtek Monitor Riser 2-Pack
$23 $38
free shipping
Apply code "stand39" to save $15 off the list price. Buy Now at ATUMTEK
Features
- height adjustable
- aeronautical grade aluminum
- Model: ATMS046
Amazon · 1 day ago
Rayrow USB-C 4K Triple Display Docking Station
$72 $120
free shipping
Apply coupon code "IIBURN34" for a savings of $48. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Rayrow via Amazon.
Features
- 2 HDMI ports
- 4 USB 3.0 Type A ports
- 1 PD USB C charging port
- 1 USB 3.0 Type C port
- 1 SSD enclosure
- 1 ethernet port
- 1 audio input
- 1 DP port
Amazon · 1 day ago
Anker PowerExpand+ 7-in-1 USB-C Hub
$24 $36
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the best deal we could find by $16. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Anker via Amazon.
Features
- 2 USB-A ports
- 1 USB-C charging port & 1 USB-C data port
- 1 HDMI port
- 1 microSD card slot
- 1 SD card slot
- Model: A83460A2
Amazon · 1 wk ago
adidas Unisex League 3 Stripe Backpack
$16
free shipping w/ Prime
That's $12 under what you'd pay at adidas direct. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in Silver/Black at this price.
Features
- 3 exterior pockets
- 2 water bottle pockets
- measures 14.25" x 8" x 18.5"
