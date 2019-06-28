Walmart · 4 hrs ago
Mobil 10W-40 Motor Oil 5-Quart Jug
$23 $25
pickup at discount
Walmart offers the Mobil 1 10W-40 High Mileage Full Synthetic Motor Oil 5-Quart Jug for $22.88. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our April mention and the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Features
  • reduces deposits and sludge
  • conditions engine seals
  • provides wear protection
Details
Comments
