$11 after rebate
pickup at Walmart
That's the lowest price we could find by $18
Walmart offers the Mobil 1 Full Synthetic Motor Oil 5-Quart Jug in several varieties for $22.88. This $12 mail-in rebate cuts it to $10.88. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from a week ago and about $18 less than you'd pay at local auto parts stores after the same rebate.
Expires 9/30/2019
Related Offers
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Mobil 1 Full Synthetic Motor Oil 5-Quart Jug
$11 after rebate
pickup at Walmart
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Mobil 10W-40 Motor Oil 5-Quart Jug
$23 $25
pickup at discount
Walmart offers the Mobil 1 10W-40 High Mileage Full Synthetic Motor Oil 5-Quart Jug for $22.88. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our April mention and the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Features
- reduces deposits and sludge
- conditions engine seals
- provides wear protection
Rakuten · 2 wks ago
Mobil Rarus 427 Compressor 1-Gallon Jug
$19 $23
$5 shipping
Zoro via Rakuten offers the Mobil Rarus 427 Compressor 1-Gallon Jug for $23.33. Coupon code "AUTO20" cuts that to $18.66. With $5 for shipping, that's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Rakuten · 1 day ago
Yescom Inflatable Car Mattress w/ Pillows and Pump
$23 $66
free shipping
Yescom via Rakuten offers its Yescom Inflatable Car Mattress with Pillows and Pump for $28.90. Coupon code "HOME20" drops that to $23.12. With free shipping, that's at least $7 less than you'd pay for a similar model elsewhere. Buy Now
Features
- supports up to 300 lbs.
- includes bed, base, 2 pillows, pump, and connector
- Model: 33CAB002-138S-06
Walmart · 1 mo ago
Accell Portable Electric Vehicle Charger
$250 $370
free shipping
Walmart offers the Accell Dual-Voltage AxFAST Portable Electric Vehicle Charger for $249.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the best price we could find now by $100. Buy Now
Features
- 24.6-foot cable
- 100- to 240-volt range
- compatible with all electric vehicles that meet SAE J1772 standards
- Model: P-120240V.USA-001
Home Depot · 1 day ago
QuickJack 5,000-lb. Capacity Portable Car Lift
$1,089 $1,365
free shipping
Home Depot the QuickJack 5,000-lb. Capacity Portable Car Lift for $1,099 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $266, although we saw this for $99 less in December.
Update: The price has fallen to $1,089. Buy Now
Update: The price has fallen to $1,089. Buy Now
Features
- Lift reaches full rise in just 31 seconds
- Quick connect/disconnect hoses
- Dual locking positions
- Remote push-button control
- Model: BL-5000SLX AC 110v
Amazon · 1 day ago
Chamberlain Direct Drive Wall-Mounted Space-Saving Garage Door Opener Kit
$407 $439
free shipping
Amazon offers the Chamberlain Direct Drive Wall-Mounted Space-Saving Garage Door Opener Kit for $407.06 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $31. Buy Now
Tips
- Home Depot matches this price.
Features
- wall mount virtually eliminates noise and vibrations and frees up space overhead
- automatic door lock
- 3-button remote
- 2100W remote lights
- WiFi & smartphone control
- safety sensors
- Model: RJO20
Walmart · 1 day ago
Walmart July 4th Sale
Over 1,600 items on sale
free shipping w/ $35
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, sports items, furniture, apparel, and more during its July 4th Sale. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or spend $35 or more to bag free shipping. Over 1,600 items are discounted, several of which are at significant lows and/or best-ever prices. Shop Now
Walmart · 1 day ago
Clearance HDTVs at Walmart
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping Shop Now
Walmart · 1 mo ago
FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging
$40 $50
free shipping
Walmart offers the FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging for $39.79 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find now by $11. Buy Now
Features
- measures 5" x 20-feet
- includes lights, stakes, and a solar panel
Walmart · 1 mo ago
TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port
$25 $35
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- portable power bank not included
Features
- measures 17" x 12.25" x 7.5"
- telescoping handle
- in-line skate wheels
- removable Flex-File system
