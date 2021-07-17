Mobil 1 5W-30 Extended Performance Full Synthetic Motor Oil 5-Quart Bottle for $9.37 after rebate

Walmart · 5 hrs ago
$9.37 after rebate $24
pickup
Redeem this $15 rebate for the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Walmart
Tips
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
- Limit of 2 rebates per household.
- A link to the rebate terms (as well as a list of participating retailers) is available here.
Details
Comments
-
Expires 9/30/2021
Published 5 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
7 comments
Fokewe
If you do this deal. Make sure your email address is the same on acbincentives.com AND walmart.com or else they can't verify the purchase.
If the emails are different. CALL ASAP
"1-866-249-4307. Our customer service hours are Monday - Friday, 8:00am - 4:15PM CST."
BlueOak
Kinda puts the Costco $32 for a box of 6 x quarts promo that just started to shame.
Brook
FYI: The rebate doesn't have to be at Walmart, there are hundreds of stores to choose from however it excludes online purchases at Amazon.com
"The 2021 Mobil 1™ Rebate Program ("Offer") is limited to purchases made at participating retailers listed below and excludes online purchases at Amazon.com. Purchase any Eligible Product (as defined below) from a participating retailer listed below ("Participating Retailer") between April 1, 2021 and September 30, 2021 (the "Promotion Period"). Register online or mail original register receipt(s) from a Participating Retailer to receive a Mobil 1 Visa® Prepaid Card."
ps://acbincentives.com/mobil1/terms.asprl]
Brook
I placed an order and they actually cancelled after I got confirmation of the order.
"We're very sorry, but due to high demand, we were unable to fulfill the items listed and had to cancel them.
If you paid with a credit or debit card, any hold placed on your account will be automatically removed according to your card issuer's policy.
We're so sorry we missed the mark on this. If you have questions please visit our Help Center.
Order number xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
Order date Wed, Jun 16, 2021
Sincerely, - Your Walmart Customer Care Team
JonFromPA
Rebate takes 6 to 8 weeks for a Visa Prepaid Card to be mailed to you according to the T&C.
