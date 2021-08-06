Mobil 1 10W-30 Extended Performance Full Synthetic Motor Oil 5-Quart Bottle for $5.96 after rebate
Mobil 1 10W-30 Extended Performance Full Synthetic Motor Oil 5-Quart Bottle
$5.96 after rebate
Redeem this $15 rebate for the best price we could find by $22. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
  • Limit of 2 rebates per household.
  • A link to the rebate terms (as well as a list of participating retailers) is available here.
