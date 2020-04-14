Personalize your DealNews Experience
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
If there's an art to saving money, it probably involves grabbing free courses whenever you can. Shop Now at Coursera
Many zoos are temporarily closed, but you can get an up-close view right at home with these live streams of penguins, tigers, polar bears, giraffes, and several more. Plus, check out pre-recorded panda footage. Shop Now
Starting at 3 pm ET, Cirque du Soleil is offering a free hour long livestream - dubbed CirqueConnect - of show footage and fan-favorite videos from across their various shows to brighten up your work-from-home afternoon. Shop Now
Although it's temporarily closed for safety reasons, the museum still has a glut of online resources to open kids' minds, from Khan Academy classes and curriculums collections to videos about exhibits and quick science explainers. Shop Now
Explore dozens of museums and art galleries without leaving your living room. At last, we can be culturally enriched while eating cheesy popcorn in our pajamas. Shop Now
Yale University via Coursera offers this free course where "you will engage in a series of challenges designed to increase your own happiness and build more productive habits". Shop Now at Coursera
