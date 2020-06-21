New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
MoDRN Scandinavian Henrik 59" Armless Loveseat
$127 $424
free shipping

It's $322 under what Hayneedle charges. Buy Now at Walmart

  • it's available in Charcoal Gray (pictured) or Gray Mist.
  • measuress 59" x 30" x 29"
  • zippered cushion cover can be removed for cleaning
  • 500-lb. weight capacity
