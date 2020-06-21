It's $322 under what Hayneedle charges. Buy Now at Walmart
- it's available in Charcoal Gray (pictured) or Gray Mist.
- measuress 59" x 30" x 29"
- zippered cushion cover can be removed for cleaning
- 500-lb. weight capacity
Get cozy with this deal that's a savings of $500. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Available in Pewter or Brown (pictured).
- Non-members pay a $99.90 surcharge, so it's better to buy a 1-year membership for $45.
- chenille fabric
- 3 lay-flat reclining seats
- storage console with cupholders
- 250-lbs. per seat weight capacity
- includes decorative throw pillows
Members automatically save $400 on this "iconic British design". Buy Now at Sam's Club
- measures 30" x 59" x 33"
- Model: 176DSA9461272K1
That's the lowest price we could find by $199. Buy Now at Walmart
- upholstered
- high density foam cushion
- removable back cushions
- Model: HRF-SECT-DGVA
That's a $91 savings. Buy Now at Walmart
- Available in
Dark Grey orBlack
- 784-lb. capacity
It's out of stock everywhere else but it's still $302 off list, $150 under our mention from last November, and by far the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- 802.11ac wireless
- Smart Hub (with access to Netflix, YouTube, Hulu Plus, more)
- USB and 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: UN58RU7100
Save on a range of 2019 road and mountain bike models, designed in partnership with Kevin Quan. Shop Now at Walmart
Save on furniture, electronics, apparel, toys, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 bag free shipping.
Save on a variety of patio furniture and make your backyard beautiful for the summer. Shop Now at Walmart
