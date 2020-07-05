New
Hayneedle · 36 mins ago
MoDRN Mid-Century Pullman Bench
$109 $229
free shipping

It's $20 under what you'd pay at Walmart. Buy Now at Hayneedle

  • It's available in several colors (Stormy Blue pictured).
  • measures 50.4" x 18.5" x 18.5"
  • brushed polyester upholstery
