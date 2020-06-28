New
Hayneedle · 56 mins ago
$58 $169
free shipping
That's $43 less than Walmart charges. Buy Now at Hayneedle
Tips
- available in several colors (Rust pictured)
Features
- measures 18" x 20.5" x 34"
- 250-lbs. weight capacity
Details
HSN · 1 mo ago
Home36 Tufted Collapsible Linen Chair
$66 $134
$8 shipping
That's a savings of $69 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at HSN
Tips
- Available in several colors (Gray pictured).
Features
- storage in the seating
- woven linen
Amazon · 2 days ago
Ootori Zero Gravity Full Body Massage Chair
$639 $1,825
free shipping
Apply coupon code "6FN25PYE" for a savings of $1,186.
Note that it's expected to ship in one to three weeks. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Nico One via Amazon.
Features
- 8 massage rollers
- 34 airbags
- heat & vibration functions
- 3 speed & 3 strength settings
- remote control
Walmart · 5 days ago
MoDRN Glam Marni Metal Base Bar Stool
$64 $215
free shipping
That's the lowest price we could find for this Art Deco inspired piece by $85. Buy Now at Walmart
Tips
- Available in several colors (Medium Gray pictured).
Features
- measures 20.5" x 20.5" x 39.25"
- fully welded steel tube frame
- velvet upholstery
- 250-lb. weight capacity
Sam's Club · 2 wks ago
Abbyson Living Bel Air Leather Gel Theater Recliner
$399 $499
free shipping
That's $200 less than Abbyson's direct price. Buy Now at Sam's Club
Tips
- Non-members pay a $39.90 surcharge, so it's worth considering a 1-year Sam's Club membership for $45.
Features
- 2 storage sections and 2 cupholders
- 350-lb. weight capacity
- synthetic material
- Model: SHF-12260
Hayneedle · 19 hrs ago
MoDRN Naturals Ellery Coffee Table
$159 $400
free shipping
It's $80 under Walmart's price. Buy Now at Hayneedle
Tips
- Note this item may take 2 to 3 weeks to arrive.
Features
- measures 46" x 23" x 19"
- ash and engineered wood with ash wood veneer
- decorative and functioning rattan shelf
