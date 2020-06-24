New
Walmart · 58 mins ago
$135 $449
free shipping
You'll pay at least $144 more with other major retailers. Buy Now at Walmart
Features
- measures 64" x 17" x 23"
- accommodates TVs up to 60"
Details
Comments
-
Published 58 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
