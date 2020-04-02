Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
MoDRN Glam 96" Velvet Curtain Panel 2-Pack
$25 $44
free shipping w/ $35

That's $8 less than similar elsewhere. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • They are available in Burgundy.
  • Shipping adds $5.99, although you can pad your order to $35 or more to get free shipping.
Features
  • measures 52" x 96"
  • 8 silver grommets
  • single-layer light filtering
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Decor Walmart
Staff Pick Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register