Mizuno via Rakuten offers the Mizuno Men's or Women's Wave Sonic Running Shoes in several colors (Raspberry pictured) for $75. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $60. With free shipping, and thanks to the included $12 in Rakuten points, that's the lowest price we could find by $32, although most stores charge around $100. They're available in select sizes from 6 to 12. Buy Now
Shoes.com takes up to 75% off men's and women's shoes for its Prime Time Sale. Plus take an extra 35% off via coupon code "EMLTOPDEALS35". Even better, all orders bag free shipping. That's the best combined sale we've seen from Shoes.com. Some exclusions may apply. Deal ends July 16. Shop Now
Clarks takes up to 40% off its men's, women's, and kids' sale styles. Plus, take an extra 30% off via coupon code "SALE30". Even better, all orders bag free shipping. (Shipping usually starts at $6 for orders under $50.) Deal ends July 16. Shop Now
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Botach via eBay offers the Merrell Men's MQC Tactical Boots in Sage Green for $41.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $98. Buy Now
- Select medium and wide widths from 3.5 to 14
PUMA via Rakuten offers the PUMA Men's Carson 2 X Knit Running Shoes in several colors (Asphalt pictured) for $34.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops that to $27.99. Thanks to the included $5.40 in Rakuten points, that's a buck under our February mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $13.) They're available in sizes 7 to 14. Buy Now
TekReplay via Rakuten offers the refurbished Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm Aluminum Smartwatch in Space Gray/Black for $174.97. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts it to $139.98. Plus, you'll get $27.80 in Rakuten points. With free shipping, and assuming you'll use the points, that's $31 under last week's refurb mention and the lowest price we've seen in any condition. (It's $87 under the lowest price we could find for a new one.) Deal ends July 17. Buy Now
- No warranty information is provided.
PUMA via Rakuten offers its PUMA Men's Vista Sneakers in several colors (Black/White/Grey pictured) for $29.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops them to $23.99. Plus, you'll bag $4.60 in Rakuten Super points. With free shipping, and assuming you'll use the points, that's $2 under last week's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $21.) Deal ends July 17. Buy Now
- available in select sizes from 7 to 14
Nashville Shoe Warehouse via Rakuten offers the Dockers Men's Homer Smart Series NeverWet Leather Boat Shoes in several colors (Navy pictured) for $37.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $30.39. Plus, you'll earn $6 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the Rakuten points, that's the lowest price we could find by $34, although most charge $63 or more. Deal ends July 17. Buy Now
- available in select sizes 8 to 13
Sign In or Register