Mizuno Men's or Women's Wave Sonic Running Shoes
$60 w/ $12 Rakuten points $100
free shipping

Mizuno via Rakuten offers the Mizuno Men's or Women's Wave Sonic Running Shoes in several colors (Raspberry pictured) for $75. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $60. With free shipping, and thanks to the included $12 in Rakuten points, that's the lowest price we could find by $32, although most stores charge around $100. They're available in select sizes from 6 to 12. Buy Now

  • Code "APPAREL20"
  • Expires 7/18/2019
