JCPenney offers the Mixit Women's Solid Knit Leggings in several colors (Black pictured) for $24. Add any two to cart and apply coupon code "4HURRY" for a final price of $19.20. Opt for $3.95 ship-to-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. (Free same-day pickup may also be available). That's a savings of $29 off list, just $9.60 per pair, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now