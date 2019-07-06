sponsored
Missguided · 24 mins ago
51% off Sitewide
$3 shipping
Missguided cuts 51% off sitewide via code "July4" as part of its Fourth of July Sale. Plus, $3 standard shipping applies for most items. Some exclusions apply, notably sale, beauty, and certain brands. Shop Now
Ends Today
Dick's Sporting Goods · 13 hrs ago
Dick's Sporting Goods Flash Sale: Up to 50% off
up to 50% off
free shipping w/ $49
Today only, Dick's Sporting Goods takes up to 50% off a selection of apparel, shoes, sporting goods, and more during its Flash Sale. Shipping adds $5.99, although orders of $49 or more bag free shipping. (Large items may incur additional fees, as free shipping only covers up to $15 of the shipping cost. In-store pickup is also available for select items.) Shop Now
Ends Today
Rakuten · 20 hrs ago
Xshade Unisex Vented Brim Hat
$6 $6
free shipping
That Daily Deal via Rakuten offers the Xshade Unisex Vented Brim Hat for $6.49. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that price to $5.52. With free shipping, that's a buck off and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends July 4. Buy Now
Features
- available in one size fits most
- ships in tan, blue, or gray (chosen at random)
Amazon · 2 days ago
Wetike Kids' Slip-On Sneakers
from $12 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
Wetike Flagship Store via Amazon offers the Wetike Kids' Slip-On Sneakers in several styles/colors (Elegant Khaki pictured) from $19.99. Coupon code "PWNES963" cuts the starting price to $11.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's at least $8 off and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
Features
- available in select sizes 1 Little Kid to 7 Big Kid
Amazon · 1 day ago
Runcl Sun Cap
$8 $14
free shipping w/ Prime
Runcl via Amazon offers the Runcl Wide Brim Sun Cap in Dark Gray for $13.88. Coupon code "P3V93ZQL" drops the price to $8.33. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our mention from June, $6 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- breathable face mask
- removable neck flap
- adjustable chin drawstring
Jomashop · 3 wks ago
Oakley Sunglasses
up to $68 off
free shipping
Jomashop takes up to 68% off a selection of men's, women's, and unisex sunglasses with prices starting at $57.99. (Prices are as marked.) Plus, get free shipping via coupon code "DNEWSFS". (Shipping normally adds $5.99.)
Ends Today
Gap · 1 day ago
Great Gap Sale
40% off + extra 10% off
free shipping w/ $50
Gap takes up to 75% off select items as part of its Great Gap Sale. Plus, cut an extra 40% off sitewide via coupon code "GREAT". Shipping adds $7, but orders over $50 bag free shipping.
6pm · 1 day ago
6pm Annual Summer Clearance Sale
up to 80% off
free shipping
6pm takes up to 80% off a selection of clearance styles during its Summer Clearance Sale. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. That's a rare discount as shipping usually adds $3.95 (or is free on orders over $50). Shop Now
Jomashop · 8 hrs ago
Prada at Jomashop
Up to 77% off + coupons
free shipping
Jomashop takes up to 77% off a selection of Prada handbags, sunglasses, and accessories. Plus, bag free shipping via coupon code "DNEWSFS" or save even more via the coupons below. (Coupons don't stack, but orders over $100 after discount automatically receive free shipping.) Shop Now
Tips
- $5 off $105 or more via "DNEWSFS5"
- $10 off $150 or more via "DNEWSFS10"
- $20 off $340 or more via "DNEWSFS20"
- $50 off $1,000 or more via "DNEWSFS50"
iTunes · 1 mo ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free $6
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Features
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Amazon · 20 hrs ago
$10 Amazon Prime Day Credit
free w/ $10 Whole Foods purchase
digital delivery
As one of its early Prime Day deals, Amazon offers Prime members a $10 Amazon Credit for free when you spend $10 or more in-store at Whole Foods, or on items sold by Whole Foods on Prime Now. (Customers will need to present their Prime code or mobile number at checkout in-store. The credit must be used between 12:00 a.m. July 15 to 11:59 p.m. PT July 17.) That's essentially like getting $10 worth of free stuff. Buy Now
Tips
- Whole Foods purchase must be made between July 3 and July 16
That Daily Deal · 8 hrs ago
Portable Ultra Rugged 600 Lumen COB Work Light
$9 $35
free shipping
That Daily Deal offers the Portable Ultra Rugged 600-Lumen COB Work Light for $9.49 with free shipping. That's a buck under our mention from three weeks ago, $26 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 3 light settings
Amazon · 13 hrs ago
EwiseeLive Wireless Smart Doorbell
$31 $51
free shipping
EwiseeLive via Amazon offers its EwiseeLive Wireless Smart Doorbell in Type 2 for $50.98. Coupon code "A42PHY7H" cuts that to $30.59. With free shipping, that's $20 off and the lowest price could find. Buy Now
Features
- 2-way audio
- 720p HD camera
- motion detection
- night vision
