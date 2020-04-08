Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Misfit · 1 hr ago
Misfit Vapor Smart Watch
$49 $200
free shipping

That's the $21 below our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest we could find by $21. Buy Now at Misfit

Features
  • stainless steel case
  • Android OS 4.4
  • activity tracker
  • heart rate monitor
  • touchscreen
  • magnetic charger
  • Model: MIS7000
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
All Deals Smart Watches Misfit Misfit
Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register
1 comment
AgentKLM
Check the reviews, cheap dies fast, does not connect well with non android phones, slow, poor touch screen
1 hr ago